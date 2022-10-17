Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:18 2022-10-17 pm EDT
113623.98 PTS   +1.38%
10/16Analysis-Indonesia's defences start crumbling against relentless dollar
RE
10/14BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.70% Lower at 112072.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 114300.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.38% Higher at 113623.98 -- Data Talk

10/17/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 1551.64 points or 1.38% today to 113623.98


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Snaps a five-trading-day losing streak

--Off 13.12% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 6.54% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.21% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 0.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.54% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.21% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 8801.54 points or 8.40%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-17-22 1730ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
10/16Analysis-Indonesia's defences start crumbling against relentless dollar
RE
10/14BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.70% Lower at 112072.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 114300.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/11Shares in Brazil's Braskem jump after report on new Apollo bid, shareholders deny
RE
10/11BOVESPA Index Ends 0.96% Lower at 114827.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/10BOVESPA Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 115940.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/07BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.76% Higher at 116375.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.31% Higher at 117560.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/06Brazil's Embraer gets fresh E195-E2 orders from Oman's SalamAir
RE
10/05BOVESPA Index Ends 0.83% Higher at 117197.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
02:01pEmbraer and GMV, from Portugal, sign a MoU for Technological Development - aviation new..
AQ
11:46aEmbraer Secures Up to $630 Million Revolving Credit Facility
MT
09:53aEmbraer S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
08:43aItaú Unibanco S A : Reference Form Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A - Form 6-K
PU
08:13aEmbraer S A : Closes US$ 650 Million Syndicated Credit Facility
PU
07:13aEmbraer S A : and FlightSafety International Announce New Full-Flight Simulator for the Pr..
PU
07:04aTrueNoord delivers second Embraer E190 to Dominican Republic operator, Sky High
AQ
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 6.9 Delayed Quote.9.18%
EMBRAER S.A. 12.15 Delayed Quote.6.58%
AZUL S.A. 16.5 Delayed Quote.6.11%
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 10.2 Delayed Quote.5.37%
CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. - ELETROBRÁS 46.05 Delayed Quote.4.90%
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS 7.3 Delayed Quote.-1.22%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 12.94 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
FLEURY S.A. 17.94 Delayed Quote.-2.87%
BRASKEM S.A. 34.61 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A. 9.31 Delayed Quote.-11.42%