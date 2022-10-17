BOVESPA Index Ends 1.38% Higher at 113623.98 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1551.64 points or 1.38% today to 113623.98

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Snaps a five-trading-day losing streak

--Off 13.12% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 6.54% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.21% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 0.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.54% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.21% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 8801.54 points or 8.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

