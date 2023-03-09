Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:23:00 2023-03-09 pm EST
105071.19 PTS   -1.38%
03/08BOVESPA Index Ends 2.22% Higher at 106540.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.45% Lower at 104227.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.80% Higher at 104700.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.38% Lower at 105071.19 -- Data Talk

03/09/2023 | 05:34pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 1469.13 points or 1.38% today to 105071.19


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 19.66% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 13.57% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.31% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 7.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.05% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 1.69% from its 2023 closing low of 103325.61 hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.13%

--Year-to-date it is down 4663.41 points or 4.25%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1733ET

