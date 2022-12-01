Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19 2022-12-01 pm EST
110925.60 PTS   -1.39%
05:32pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.39% Lower at 110925.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/30BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 3.06% Lower at 112486.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/29Global stocks to grind higher, lacklustre year ahead
RE
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.39% Lower at 110925.60 -- Data Talk

12/01/2022 | 05:32pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 1560.41 points or 1.39% today to 110925.60


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down eight of the past 12 trading days

--Off 15.18% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 8.76% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.40% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 6.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.76% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.40% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 6103.16 points or 5.82%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1731ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:32pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.39% Lower at 110925.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/30BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 3.06% Lower at 112486.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/29Global stocks to grind higher, lacklustre year ahead
RE
11/29BOVESPA Index Ends 1.96% Higher at 110909.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/29Brazil stocks set to rally 13% by end-2023 despite policy uncertainty
RE
11/29Brazil's bovespa stock index set to gain 13% to 123…
RE
11/28BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Lower at 108782.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/25BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.10% Higher at 108976.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/24BOVESPA Index Ends 2.75% Higher at 111831.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/24Brazil's Lula won't have interventionist stance on Petrobras, aide says
RE
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
03:44pGrupo Ccr S A : Institutional Presentation
PU
12:30pBrazil livestock breeders may be over-using antibiotics, animal charity says
RE
10:34aIrb Brasil Resseguros S A : Insurer's revenue rises 25.5% in the third quarter
PU
08:26aPetrobras Increases 5-Year Strategic Spending Plan to $78 Billion
MT
08:24aCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : SUMMARY OF THE TWO HUNDRED AND TWENTIETH EXTRAORDIN..
PU
08:14aBrf S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
07:56aPetrobras Terminates Competitive Process for Sale of UTE Canoas
MT
More news
