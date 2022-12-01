BOVESPA Index Ends 1.39% Lower at 110925.60 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1560.41 points or 1.39% today to 110925.60

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down eight of the past 12 trading days

--Off 15.18% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 8.76% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.40% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 6.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.76% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.40% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 6103.16 points or 5.82%

