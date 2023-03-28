BOVESPA Index Ends 1.52% Higher at 101185.09 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1514.62 points or 1.52% today to 101185.09

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 3258.75 points or 3.33% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Off 22.63% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 16.77% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.27% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 15.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.45% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 3.33% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.57%

--Year-to-date it is down 8549.51 points or 7.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1741ET