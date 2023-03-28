Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20:00 2023-03-28 pm EDT
101185.09 PTS   +1.52%
05:42pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.52% Higher at 101185.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/27BOVESPA Index Ends 0.85% Higher at 99670.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/24BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.09% Lower at 98829.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.52% Higher at 101185.09 -- Data Talk

03/28/2023 | 05:42pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 1514.62 points or 1.52% today to 101185.09


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 3258.75 points or 3.33% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Off 22.63% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Off 16.77% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.27% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 15.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.45% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 3.33% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.57%

--Year-to-date it is down 8549.51 points or 7.79%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1741ET

Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 2.63 Delayed Quote.18.47%
QUALICORP 4.02 Delayed Quote.6.35%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 6.38 Delayed Quote.5.98%
BRASKEM S.A. 19.63 Delayed Quote.5.77%
RAÍZEN S.A. 2.65 Delayed Quote.5.58%
MÉLIUZ S.A. 0.99 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 6.91 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
JBS S.A. 17.91 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A. 6.87 Delayed Quote.-2.83%
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A. 20 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
