    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20 2022-12-28 pm EST
110236.71 PTS   +1.53%
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.53% Higher at 110236.71 -- Data Talk

12/28/2022 | 05:36pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 1658.51 points or 1.53% today to 110236.71


--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 15.71% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 9.32% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.69% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 5.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.32% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.69% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.00%

--Year-to-date it is up 5414.27 points or 5.17%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1735ET

Rankings
BRF S.A. 7.76 Delayed Quote.7.93%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 11.45 Delayed Quote.7.21%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 0.94 Delayed Quote.6.82%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 2.69 Delayed Quote.6.75%
AMERICANAS S.A. 9.72 Delayed Quote.6.11%
PETROBRAS 28.5 Delayed Quote.-0.56%
ATACADÃO S.A. 15.09 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
METALURGICA GERDAU S.A. 13.04 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
ITAÚSA S.A. 8.38 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
PETROBRAS 24.8 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
Heatmap : ETF components Nomura