BOVESPA Index Ends 1.53% Higher at 110236.71 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1658.51 points or 1.53% today to 110236.71

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 15.71% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 9.32% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.69% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 5.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.32% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.69% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.00%

--Year-to-date it is up 5414.27 points or 5.17%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1735ET