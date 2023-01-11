Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19:00 2023-01-11 pm EST
112517.08 PTS   +1.53%
05:31pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.53% Higher at 112517.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:44aLula government braces for new pro-Bolsonaro protests in Brazil
RE
01/10BOVESPA Index Ends 1.55% Higher at 110816.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.53% Higher at 112517.08 -- Data Talk

01/11/2023 | 05:31pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 1700.37 points or 1.53% today to 112517.08


--Largest one-day point gain since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 8351.34 points or 8.02% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Off 13.96% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Off 7.45% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.06% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 6.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.02% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 2782.48 points or 2.54%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1730ET

05:31pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.53% Higher at 112517.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:44aLula government braces for new pro-Bolsonaro protests in Brazil
RE
01/10BOVESPA Index Ends 1.55% Higher at 110816.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/09BOVESPA Index Ends 0.15% Higher at 109129.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/09Brazil markets fall as Bolsonaro supporters storm capital
RE
01/09Brazil's currency, stock futures down after Bolsonaro supporters storm capital
RE
01/09Bolsonaro in Florida hospital; 1,500 supporters detained after Brasilia riots
RE
01/09Brazilian equities higher in volatile trade after capital stormed
RE
01/09Brazil markets to see fresh volatility after Bolsonaro supporters storm capital
RE
01/06BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.70% Lower at 108963.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:40pQualicorp : Minutes of the Board of Directors Held on January 02, 2023 (6h30 pm)
PU
05:34pBrazil's Americanas CEO Rial resigns amid 'accounting inconsistencies'
RE
01:32pSecurity of port in northeastern Brazil is reinforced after invasion threat, says oil w..
RE
09:36aTaesa Transmissora Aliança De Energi : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on ..
PU
06:35aCpfl Energia S A : Notice to Shareholders - Date scheduled for the Annual General Meeting
PU
06:03aGol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : CONSOLIDATED FORM - Form 6-K
PU
01/10Alpargatas S A : 12/22/2022 - Sponsorship Policy
PU
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A. 44.41 Delayed Quote.13.64%
PETRO RIO S.A. 39.02 Delayed Quote.7.76%
MINERVA S.A. 14.49 Delayed Quote.7.73%
RAÍZEN S.A. 3.58 Delayed Quote.6.87%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 4.6 Delayed Quote.6.73%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 1.2 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
BANCO PAN S.A. 5.9 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 10.09 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 6.6 Delayed Quote.-3.93%
BRF S.A. 8.46 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares