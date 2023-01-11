BOVESPA Index Ends 1.53% Higher at 112517.08 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1700.37 points or 1.53% today to 112517.08

--Largest one-day point gain since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Up for six consecutive trading days

--Up 8351.34 points or 8.02% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Off 13.96% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Off 7.45% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.06% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 6.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.02% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 2782.48 points or 2.54%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1730ET