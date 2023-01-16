BOVESPA Index Ends 1.54% Lower at 109212.66 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1703.42 points or 1.54% today to 109212.66

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3304.42 points or 2.94% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023

--Off 16.49% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Off 10.16% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.62% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 2.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.94% from its 2023 closing high of 112517.08 hit Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

--Up 4.85% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.48%

--Year-to-date it is down 521.94 points or 0.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-23 1743ET