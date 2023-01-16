Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20:00 2023-01-16 pm EST
109212.66 PTS   -1.54%
05:44pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.54% Lower at 109212.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:58pBTG, Bradesco among most exposed to troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas
RE
09:46aBTG, Bradesco among most exposed to Brazilian retailer Americanas
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.54% Lower at 109212.66 -- Data Talk

01/16/2023 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 1703.42 points or 1.54% today to 109212.66


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 3304.42 points or 2.94% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023

--Off 16.49% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

--Off 10.16% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.62% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 2.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.94% from its 2023 closing high of 112517.08 hit Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

--Up 4.85% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.48%

--Year-to-date it is down 521.94 points or 0.48%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-23 1743ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:44pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.54% Lower at 109212.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:58pBTG, Bradesco among most exposed to troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas
RE
09:46aBTG, Bradesco among most exposed to Brazilian retailer Americanas
RE
08:49aBrazil's Embraer gets fresh order for 15 E195-E2 aircraft; shares rise
RE
01/13BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.79% Higher at 110916.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12BOVESPA Index Ends 0.59% Lower at 111850.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/11BOVESPA Index Ends 1.53% Higher at 112517.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/11Brazil government acts against Bolsonaro backers, new protest fizzles
RE
01/10BOVESPA Index Ends 1.55% Higher at 110816.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/09BOVESPA Index Ends 0.15% Higher at 109129.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
03:58pBTG, Bradesco among most exposed to troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas
RE
03:40pCentrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : TCFD Report
PU
02:50pCompanhia Energetica De Minas Gerais : Santander's 27TH Annual Latin American Conference
PU
02:50pCompanhia Energetica De Minas Gerais : JPMorgan Brazil Opportunities Conference
PU
11:11aAudit Committee Oversight Of ESG Fraud Risk
AQ
10:11aLatamoil : Security threat leads Petrobras to ramps up security at refineries
AQ
08:49aBrazil's Embraer gets fresh order for 15 E195-E2 aircraft; shares rise
RE
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 3.85 Delayed Quote.12.24%
VIA S.A. 2.62 Delayed Quote.10.55%
ATACADÃO S.A. 15.41 Delayed Quote.4.40%
EMBRAER S.A. 16.37 Delayed Quote.3.94%
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. 7.74 Delayed Quote.2.38%
MÉLIUZ S.A. 1.07 Delayed Quote.-4.46%
AMBEV S.A. 13.2 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 7.49 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
BRF S.A. 7.57 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
AMERICANAS S.A. 1.94 Delayed Quote.-38.41%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares