  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:23:00 2023-01-10 pm EST
110816.71 PTS   +1.55%
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.55% Higher at 110816.71 -- Data Talk

01/10/2023 | 05:30pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 1687.14 points or 1.55% today to 110816.71


--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 6650.97 points or 6.38% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 15.26% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 8.85% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.29% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 6.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.38% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.99%

--Year-to-date it is up 1082.11 points or 0.99%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1729ET

05:30pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.55% Higher at 110816.71 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:52pBrazilian judge orders arrest of Bolsonaro's ex-minister after Brasilia rampage
RE
01/09BOVESPA Index Ends 0.15% Higher at 109129.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/09Brazil markets fall as Bolsonaro supporters storm capital
RE
01/09Brazil's currency, stock futures down after Bolsonaro supporters storm capital
RE
01/09Bolsonaro in Florida hospital; 1,500 supporters detained after Brasilia riots
RE
01/09Brazilian equities higher in volatile trade after capital stormed
RE
01/09Brazil markets to see fresh volatility after Bolsonaro supporters storm capital
RE
01/06BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.70% Lower at 108963.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/06Lula says Brazil will 'grow with responsibility' as markets recover
RE
05:59pTaesa Transmissora Aliança De Energi : Fitch Ratings | Fitch affirms Taesa's Ratings and r..
PU
04:28pTelefônica Brasil S A : DATE OF THE YEAR 2023 ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
02:12pVale says it got offers for minority stake in base metals unit
RE
12:52pBrazilian judge orders arrest of Bolsonaro's ex-minister after Brasilia rampage
RE
11:30aBrazil's Eletrobras probes collapse of transmission towers -sources
RE
11:27aPetrobras Says it Will Lower Natural Gas Prices Starting Feb. 1
MT
09:33aEcorodovias Infraestrutura E Logisti : Company's Presentation
PU
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 1.24 Delayed Quote.16.98%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V. 18.37 Delayed Quote.8.76%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 3.05 Delayed Quote.7.77%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 10.44 Delayed Quote.7.63%
AMERICANAS S.A. 11.91 Delayed Quote.7.49%
SUZANO S.A. 49.98 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
CPFL ENERGIA S.A. 31.74 Delayed Quote.-1.28%
BRASKEM S.A. 23.05 Delayed Quote.-1.45%
CENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS S.A. 42.19 Delayed Quote.-1.63%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 14.56 End-of-day quote.-3.32%
