BOVESPA Index Ends 1.55% Higher at 110816.71 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1687.14 points or 1.55% today to 110816.71

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 6650.97 points or 6.38% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 15.26% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 8.85% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.29% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 6.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.38% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.99%

--Year-to-date it is up 1082.11 points or 0.99%

