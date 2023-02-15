BOVESPA Index Ends 1.62% Higher at 109600.14 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1751.33 points or 1.62% today to 109600.14

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 16.19% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Off 9.85% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.02% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.09% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 5.22% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.38%

--Year-to-date it is down 134.46 points or 0.12%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1734ET