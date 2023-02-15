Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:28:00 2023-02-15 pm EST
109600.14 PTS   +1.62%
05:35pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.62% Higher at 109600.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.91% Lower at 107848.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.70% Higher at 108836.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.62% Higher at 109600.14 -- Data Talk

02/15/2023 | 05:35pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 1751.33 points or 1.62% today to 109600.14


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 16.19% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

--Off 9.85% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.02% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.09% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 5.22% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.38%

--Year-to-date it is down 134.46 points or 0.12%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-23 1734ET

