BOVESPA Index Ends 1.62% Lower at 112763.79 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1861.80 points or 1.62% today to 112763.79

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 7165.00 points or 5.97% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

--Off 13.77% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Off 7.24% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.31% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 6.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.24% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.31% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 7941.35 points or 7.58%

