    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:21 2022-10-26 pm EDT
112763.79 PTS   -1.62%
06:59aSantander Brasil's earnings down on higher provisions, pressured margin; shares fall
RE
10/25BOVESPA Index Ends 1.20% Lower at 114625.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/24BOVESPA Index Ends 3.27% Lower at 116012.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.62% Lower at 112763.79 -- Data Talk

10/26/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 1861.80 points or 1.62% today to 112763.79


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 7165.00 points or 5.97% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

--Off 13.77% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

--Off 7.24% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.31% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 6.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.24% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.31% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 7941.35 points or 7.58%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1733ET

06:59aSantander Brasil's earnings down on higher provisions, pressured margin; shares fall
RE
10/25BOVESPA Index Ends 1.20% Lower at 114625.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/24BOVESPA Index Ends 3.27% Lower at 116012.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/21BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 7.01% Higher at 119928.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/20BOVESPA Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 117171.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/19BOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Higher at 116274.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/18BOVESPA Index Ends 1.87% Higher at 115743.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/17BOVESPA Index Ends 1.38% Higher at 113623.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/16Analysis-Indonesia's defences start crumbling against relentless dollar
RE
10/14BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.70% Lower at 112072.34 -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:24pSendas Distribuidora S A : Material Fact - Potential sale, by Casino Guichard Perrachon, o..
PU
05:14pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - 3Q22 Earnings Results schedule
PU
05:14pAnnouncement To The Market : Perpetual Additional Tier I Bonds non-call
PU
04:06pCPI Aerostructures Receives $4.4M Order From Embraer for Engine Inlet Assemblies
AQ
10:00aTranscript : Telefônica Brasil S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022
CI
09:28aTelefonica Brasil Q3 EPS, Operating Revenue Higher
MT
06:08aBrf S A : ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
WEG S.A. 37.98 Delayed Quote.8.36%
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A. 44.58 Delayed Quote.2.48%
VALE S.A. 73.53 Delayed Quote.2.22%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 13.38 Delayed Quote.1.75%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 13.13 Delayed Quote.1.63%
VIA S.A. 2.8 Delayed Quote.-7.59%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 6.18 Delayed Quote.-7.62%
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. 11 Delayed Quote.-8.56%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 3.91 Delayed Quote.-8.86%
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 9.33 Delayed Quote.-10.12%