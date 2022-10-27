Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:24 2022-10-27 pm EDT
114640.76 PTS   +1.66%
10/26BOVESPA Index Ends 1.62% Lower at 112763.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/26Santander Brasil's earnings down on higher provisions, pressured margin; shares fall
RE
10/25BOVESPA Index Ends 1.20% Lower at 114625.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.66% Higher at 114640.76 -- Data Talk

10/27/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 1876.97 points or 1.66% today to 114640.76


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 12.34% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 5.70% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.27% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 8.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.70% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.27% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.18%

--Year-to-date it is up 9818.32 points or 9.37%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1740ET

