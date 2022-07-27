Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:24 2022-07-27 pm EDT
101437.96 PTS   +1.67%
07/26BOVESPA Index Ends 0.50% Lower at 99771.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/25BOVESPA Index Ends 1.36% Higher at 100269.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/25Brazil's Embraer delivers 32 jets in Q2, backlog hits 4-year high
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.67% Higher at 101437.96 -- Data Talk

07/27/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 1666.27 points or 1.67% today to 101437.96


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 22.43% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Off 19.68% from its 52-week high of 126285.59 hit Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Up 5.53% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 19.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.56% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.53% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.94%

--Year-to-date it is down 3384.48 points or 3.23%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1736ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
07/26BOVESPA Index Ends 0.50% Lower at 99771.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/25BOVESPA Index Ends 1.36% Higher at 100269.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/25Brazil's Embraer delivers 32 jets in Q2, backlog hits 4-year high
RE
07/22BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.46% Higher at 98924.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.76% Higher at 99033.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/20BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 98286.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/19BOVESPA Index Ends 1.37% Higher at 98244.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/14BOVESPA Index Ends 1.80% Lower at 96120.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/13BOVESPA Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 97881.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/11BOVESPA Index Ends 2.07% Lower at 98212.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:48pSUZANO S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05:48pSUZANO S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05:38pCOMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO : Policy on the Trading of Securities
PU
05:38pCOMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO : Policy on The Disclosure, Use of Material Informati..
PU
05:38pSUZANO S A : 2Q22 Fact Sheet
PU
05:31pSuzano Reports a Strong Second Quarter Performance With Record Cash Generation
BU
05:28pSUZANO S A : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING HELD ON JULY 27, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 9.03 Delayed Quote.10.93%
IGUATEMI S.A. 19.7 Delayed Quote.9.38%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V. 16.32 Delayed Quote.8.37%
ATACADÃO S.A. 17.98 Delayed Quote.7.28%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 13.84 Delayed Quote.7.20%
PETRO RIO S.A. 23.69 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. 27.84 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 17.16 End-of-day quote.-0.69%
TIM S.A. 12.4 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S.A. 44.9 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
Heatmap :