BOVESPA Index Ends 1.67% Higher at 101437.96 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1666.27 points or 1.67% today to 101437.96

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 22.43% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 15, 2022

--Off 19.68% from its 52-week high of 126285.59 hit Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Up 5.53% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 19.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.56% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.53% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.94%

--Year-to-date it is down 3384.48 points or 3.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1736ET