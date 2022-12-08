Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:18 2022-12-08 pm EST
107249.04 PTS   -1.67%
05:33pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.67% Lower at 107249.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/07BOVESPA Index Ends 1.02% Lower at 109068.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.72% Higher at 110188.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.67% Lower at 107249.04 -- Data Talk

12/08/2022 | 05:33pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 1819.51 points or 1.67% today to 107249.04


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2939.53 points or 2.67% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 17.99% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Off 11.78% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.58% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 0.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.78% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.58% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.66%

--Year-to-date it is up 2426.60 points or 2.31%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1732ET

Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
MÉLIUZ S.A. 1.24 Delayed Quote.9.73%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 0.7 Delayed Quote.2.94%
PETRO RIO S.A. 33.17 Delayed Quote.1.53%
VALE S.A. 85.88 Delayed Quote.1.23%
BRADESPAR S.A. 28.94 Delayed Quote.1.22%
DEXCO S.A. 7.48 Delayed Quote.-6.50%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 7.52 Delayed Quote.-6.82%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V. 18.14 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
AZUL S.A. 10.68 Delayed Quote.-7.61%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 4.3 Delayed Quote.-10.23%