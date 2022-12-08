BOVESPA Index Ends 1.67% Lower at 107249.04 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1819.51 points or 1.67% today to 107249.04

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2939.53 points or 2.67% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 17.99% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

--Off 11.78% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.58% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 0.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.78% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.58% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.66%

--Year-to-date it is up 2426.60 points or 2.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-22 1732ET