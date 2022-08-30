BOVESPA Index Ends 1.68% Lower at 110430.64 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1892.48 points or 1.68% today to 110430.64

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 15.56% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Off 9.16% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.89% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 7.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.16% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.89% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.04%

--Year-to-date it is up 5608.20 points or 5.35%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

