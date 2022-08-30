Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:23 2022-08-30 pm EDT
110430.64 PTS   -1.68%
08/29BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 112323.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/26BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.72% Higher at 112298.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/25BOVESPA Index Ends 0.56% Higher at 113531.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.68% Lower at 110430.64 -- Data Talk

08/30/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 1892.48 points or 1.68% today to 110430.64


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 15.56% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

--Off 9.16% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.89% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 7.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.16% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.89% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.04%

--Year-to-date it is up 5608.20 points or 5.35%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-30-22 1736ET

Heatmap :