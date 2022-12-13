Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:18 2022-12-13 pm EST
103539.67 PTS   -1.71%
05:31pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.71% Lower at 103539.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/12BOVESPA Index Ends 2.02% Lower at 105343.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/12The last days before Christmas will be hectic
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.71% Lower at 103539.67 -- Data Talk

12/13/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 1803.66 points or 1.71% today to 103539.67


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3979.89 points or 3.70% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 20.83% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Off 14.83% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.72% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.83% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.72% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.95%

--Year-to-date it is down 1282.77 points or 1.22%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1731ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:31pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.71% Lower at 103539.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/12BOVESPA Index Ends 2.02% Lower at 105343.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/12The last days before Christmas will be hectic
MS
12/09BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.94% Lower at 107519.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/09Brazil's Lula names former Sao Paulo Mayor Haddad as finance minister
RE
12/08BOVESPA Index Ends 1.67% Lower at 107249.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/07BOVESPA Index Ends 1.02% Lower at 109068.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.72% Higher at 110188.57 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/05BOVESPA Index Ends 2.25% Lower at 109401.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/02BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.70% Higher at 111923.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
09:29aBrazil central bank to launch its digital currency in 2024
RE
06:41aEmbraer S A : Ruili Airlines Joins Embraer's Energia Advisory Group
PU
06:14aCentrais Eletricas Brasileiras S A : Consolidated Financial Statements - Form 6-K
PU
06:14aTim S A : PAYMENT OF INTEREST ON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - Form 6-K
PU
06:14aTim S A : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING HELD ON DECEMBER 12TH, 2022 - Form 6-..
PU
06:14aSendas Distribuidora S A : EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
06:14aSendas Distribuidora S A : MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON DECEMBER 1..
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 6.11 Delayed Quote.2.69%
BRASKEM S.A. 25.33 Delayed Quote.1.48%
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A. 33.63 Delayed Quote.0.90%
PETRO RIO S.A. 34.89 Delayed Quote.0.72%
VALE S.A. 86.16 Delayed Quote.0.42%
EZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 13.27 Delayed Quote.-4.60%
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. 31.86 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 7.31 Delayed Quote.-4.82%
RUMO S.A. 16.52 Delayed Quote.-5.22%
SUZANO S.A. 51.36 Delayed Quote.-6.43%