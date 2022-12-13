BOVESPA Index Ends 1.71% Lower at 103539.67 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1803.66 points or 1.71% today to 103539.67

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3979.89 points or 3.70% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 20.83% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Off 14.83% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.72% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.83% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.72% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.95%

--Year-to-date it is down 1282.77 points or 1.22%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

