BOVESPA Index Ends 1.72% Lower at 110140.64 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1932.91 points or 1.72% today to 110140.64

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3289.90 points or 2.90% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 15.78% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Off 9.40% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.59% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 1.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.61% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 5.74% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 406.04 points or 0.37%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-23 1741ET