Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19:00 2023-02-02 pm EST
110140.64 PTS   -1.72%
05:43pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.72% Lower at 110140.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01BOVESPA Index Ends 1.20% Lower at 112073.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01BRF sees freight cost relief, more meat plants being approved for exports
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.72% Lower at 110140.64 -- Data Talk

02/02/2023 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 1932.91 points or 1.72% today to 110140.64


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3289.90 points or 2.90% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 15.78% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Off 9.40% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.59% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 1.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.61% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 5.74% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 406.04 points or 0.37%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-23 1741ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:43pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.72% Lower at 110140.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01BOVESPA Index Ends 1.20% Lower at 112073.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01BRF sees freight cost relief, more meat plants being approved for exports
RE
01/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 3.37% Higher at 113430.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/30BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 112273.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/27BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.25% Higher at 112316.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/26BOVESPA Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 114177.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/25BOVESPA Index Ends 1.10% Higher at 114270.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/24BOVESPA Index Ends 1.16% Higher at 113028.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/23BOVESPA Index Ends 0.27% Lower at 111737.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:58pPetrobras : informa sobre indicações para a Diretoria Executiva
PU
07:51aTaesa Transmissora Aliança De Energi : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on ..
PU
07:29aPetrobras Loses BRL5.7 Billion Brazil Tax Appeal
DJ
06:51aPetrobras : informa sobre resultado de julgamento do CARF
PU
06:11aSendas Distribuidora S A : Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira – Companies Relations Superint..
PU
06:11aPetrobras : on CARF judgment - Form 6-K
PU
06:11aAmbev S A : NOTICE TO THE MARKET - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 8.45 Delayed Quote.13.12%
AZUL S.A. 12.44 Delayed Quote.7.15%
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 6.59 Delayed Quote.4.27%
VIA S.A. 2.43 Delayed Quote.3.40%
CIELO S.A. 5.01 Delayed Quote.3.09%
BRASKEM S.A. 22.45 Delayed Quote.-5.67%
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS 7.91 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A. 4.96 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
BRF S.A. 7.91 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
AMERICANAS S.A. 1.68 Delayed Quote.-19.62%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares