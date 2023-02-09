Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:23:00 2023-02-09 pm EST
108008.05 PTS   -1.77%
05:30pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.77% Lower at 108008.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/08BOVESPA Index Ends 1.97% Higher at 109951.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.82% Lower at 107829.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.77% Lower at 108008.05 -- Data Talk

02/09/2023 | 05:30pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 1943.44 points or 1.77% today to 108008.05


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Down eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 17.41% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 11.16% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.37% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.48% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 3.69% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.78%

--Year-to-date it is down 1726.55 points or 1.57%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1729ET

News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
04:43pMultiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliari : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
04:28pItaú Unibanco S A : INTERNAL CHARTER OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD - Form 6-K
PU
10:51aItaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Februar..
PU
10:51aAnnouncement To The Market : Payment of Interest on Capital
PU
10:31aItaú Unibanco S A : Announcement to the Market - 4th Quarter 2022 Result
PU
10:31aItaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Supervisory Council of Februa..
PU
10:31aItaú Unibanco S A : Press release on the results of the fourth quarter of 2022
PU
Rankings
ITAÚSA S.A. 8.85 Delayed Quote.8.46%
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 14.16 End-of-day quote.4.89%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V. 17.69 Delayed Quote.1.49%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 14.64 Delayed Quote.1.46%
WEG S.A. 37.98 Delayed Quote.0.85%
AMERICANAS S.A. 0.99 Delayed Quote.-7.48%
METALURGICA GERDAU S.A. 12.64 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
GERDAU S.A. 28.67 Delayed Quote.-7.93%
GRUPO DE MODA SOMA S.A. 8.8 Delayed Quote.-9.74%
AZUL S.A. 9.52 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares