BOVESPA Index Ends 1.77% Lower at 108008.05 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 1943.44 points or 1.77% today to 108008.05

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Down eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 17.41% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 11.16% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.37% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.48% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 3.69% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.78%

--Year-to-date it is down 1726.55 points or 1.57%

