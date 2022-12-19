BOVESPA Index Ends 1.83% Higher at 104739.75 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1884.05 points or 1.83% today to 104739.75

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 19.91% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

--Off 13.84% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 8.97% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 0.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.84% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 8.97% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.89%

--Year-to-date it is down 82.69 points or 0.08%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1729ET