  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19 2022-12-19 pm EST
104739.75 PTS   +1.83%
Summary 
Most relevant

BOVESPA Index Ends 1.83% Higher at 104739.75 -- Data Talk

12/19/2022 | 05:29pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 1884.05 points or 1.83% today to 104739.75


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 19.91% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Dec. 12, 2022

--Off 13.84% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 8.97% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 0.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.84% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 8.97% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.89%

--Year-to-date it is down 82.69 points or 0.08%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1729ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
12/16BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.34% Lower at 102855.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/15BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 103737.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 103745.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/14Brazil's Congress votes to relax rules for politicians at state-run firms, rattling inv..
RE
12/13Lula builds out econ team with Mercadante at BNDES, ex-banker aide to Haddad
RE
12/13BOVESPA Index Ends 1.71% Lower at 103539.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/12BOVESPA Index Ends 2.02% Lower at 105343.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/12The last days before Christmas will be hectic
MS
12/09BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.94% Lower at 107519.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/09Brazil's Lula names former Sao Paulo Mayor Haddad as finance minister
RE
More news
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Heatmap : ETF components Nomura