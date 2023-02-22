BOVESPA Index Ends 1.85% Lower at 107152.05 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2024.87 points or 1.85% today to 107152.05

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2789.41 points or 2.54% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Off 18.06% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Off 11.86% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.48% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.23% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 2.87% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 5.54%

--Year-to-date it is down 2582.55 points or 2.35%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1743ET