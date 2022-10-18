BOVESPA Index Ends 1.87% Higher at 115743.07 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 2119.09 points or 1.87% today to 115743.07

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 3670.73 points or 3.28% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 11.50% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Off 4.79% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.41% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 4.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.79% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.41% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.19%

--Year-to-date it is up 10920.63 points or 10.42%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-22 1730ET