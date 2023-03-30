BOVESPA Index Ends 1.89% Higher at 103713.45 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 1920.93 points or 1.89% today to 103713.45

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 5787.11 points or 5.91% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Off 20.69% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 14.69% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.90% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 13.57% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.24% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 5.91% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.16%

--Year-to-date it is down 6021.15 points or 5.49%

