BOVESPA Index Ends 1.97% Higher at 109951.49 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 2121.76 points or 1.97% today to 109951.49

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 15.92% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 9.56% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.39% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 2.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.78% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 5.55% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.07%

--Year-to-date it is up 216.89 points or 0.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1731ET