    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:19:00 2023-02-08 pm EST
109951.49 PTS   +1.97%
05:32pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.97% Higher at 109951.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.82% Lower at 107829.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Higher at 108721.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 1.97% Higher at 109951.49 -- Data Talk

02/08/2023 | 05:32pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 2121.76 points or 1.97% today to 109951.49


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 15.92% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 9.56% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.39% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 2.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.78% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 5.55% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.07%

--Year-to-date it is up 216.89 points or 0.20%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1731ET

05:32pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.97% Higher at 109951.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.82% Lower at 107829.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.18% Higher at 108721.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/06Lula says 'no explanation' for Brazil's current interest rate levels
RE
02/03BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.38% Lower at 108523.47 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/03Lula's latest attack on Brazil's central bank weighs on markets
RE
02/02BOVESPA Index Ends 1.72% Lower at 110140.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01BOVESPA Index Ends 1.20% Lower at 112073.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/01BRF sees freight cost relief, more meat plants being approved for exports
RE
01/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 3.37% Higher at 113430.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:12pPetrobras : Production & Sales Report 4Q22
PU
04:41pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Divestment in UEGA – start of the non-binding..
PU
04:41pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : IR 03/23 - Divestment in UEGA – start of the ..
PU
11:05aGol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors´ Meeting held on Fe..
PU
10:46aGol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S A : MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING HELD ON FE..
PU
10:00aTranscript : Banco Pan S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2023
CI
08:12aAmericanas accounting scandal was a 'fraud,' says CEO of Brazil's Itau
RE
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. 26.58 Delayed Quote.8.27%
SÃO MARTINHO S.A. 28.45 Delayed Quote.8.13%
RAÍZEN S.A. 3.3 Delayed Quote.5.43%
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A. 21.15 Delayed Quote.5.17%
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. 28.94 Delayed Quote.4.86%
ATACADÃO S.A. 14.59 Delayed Quote.-2.73%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 4.48 Delayed Quote.-3.66%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V. 17.43 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 7.04 Delayed Quote.-5.38%
AMERICANAS S.A. 1.07 Delayed Quote.-21.32%
