BOVESPA Index Ends 2.02% Lower at 105343.33 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2176.23 points or 2.02% today to 105343.33

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 19.45% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Off 13.35% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.59% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 1.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.35% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.59% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.35%

--Year-to-date it is up 520.89 points or 0.50%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1732ET