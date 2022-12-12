Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20 2022-12-12 pm EST
105343.33 PTS   -2.02%
12/09BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.94% Lower at 107519.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/09Brazil's Lula names former Sao Paulo Mayor Haddad as finance minister
RE
12/08BOVESPA Index Ends 1.67% Lower at 107249.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 2.02% Lower at 105343.33 -- Data Talk

12/12/2022 | 05:33pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 2176.23 points or 2.02% today to 105343.33


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 19.45% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

--Off 13.35% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.59% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 1.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.35% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.59% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.35%

--Year-to-date it is up 520.89 points or 0.50%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1732ET

Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 7.62 Delayed Quote.4.67%
PETRO RIO S.A. 34.64 Delayed Quote.2.94%
MINERVA S.A. 11.86 Delayed Quote.2.51%
CIELO S.A. 4.44 Delayed Quote.2.07%
EMBRAER S.A. 13.34 Delayed Quote.1.75%
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A. 7.69 Delayed Quote.-4.71%
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. 2 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V. 17.48 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A. 3.84 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
MÉLIUZ S.A. 1.17 Delayed Quote.-7.14%