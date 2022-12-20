BOVESPA Index Ends 2.03% Higher at 106864.11 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 2124.36 points or 2.03% today to 106864.11

--Largest one-day point gain since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 4008.41 points or 3.90% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 18.28% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

--Off 12.10% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.18% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 1.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.10% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.18% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.00%

--Year-to-date it is up 2041.67 points or 1.95%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

12-20-22 1727ET