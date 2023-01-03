BOVESPA Index Ends 2.08% Lower at 104165.74 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2210.28 points or 2.08% today to 104165.74

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 6070.97 points or 5.51% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 20.35% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Off 14.32% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 8.37% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 0.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.08% from its 2023 closing high of 106376.02 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 5568.86 points or 5.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1731ET