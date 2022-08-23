BOVESPA Index Ends 2.13% Higher at 112857.10 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 2356.57 points or 2.13% today to 112857.10

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up 16 of the past 20 trading days

--Off 13.70% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 7.17% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.41% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.17% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.41% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.40%

--Year-to-date it is up 8034.66 points or 7.67%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-23-22 1736ET