    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20 2022-09-06 pm EDT
109763.77 PTS   -2.17%
09/05BOVESPA Index Ends 1.21% Higher at 112203.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/02BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.28% Lower at 110864.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/01BOVESPA Index Ends 0.81% Higher at 110405.30 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 2.17% Lower at 109763.77 -- Data Talk

09/06/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 2439.58 points or 2.17% today to 109763.77


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 16.07% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 9.71% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.19% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.71% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.19% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 4941.33 points or 4.71%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-22 1747ET

