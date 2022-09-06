BOVESPA Index Ends 2.17% Lower at 109763.77 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2439.58 points or 2.17% today to 109763.77

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 16.07% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 9.71% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.19% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.71% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.19% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 4941.33 points or 4.71%

