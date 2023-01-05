BOVESPA Index Ends 2.19% Higher at 107641.32 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 2306.86 points or 2.19% today to 107641.32

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 3475.58 points or 3.34% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Off 17.69% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 11.46% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.99% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 5.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 3.34% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 2093.28 points or 1.91%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

