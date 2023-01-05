Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:22 2023-01-05 pm EST
107641.32 PTS   +2.19%
05:29pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.19% Higher at 107641.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/04BOVESPA Index Ends 1.12% Higher at 105334.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/04Brazil markets stabilise as doubts over Lula's economic plans linger
RE
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 2.19% Higher at 107641.32 -- Data Talk

01/05/2023 | 05:29pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 2306.86 points or 2.19% today to 107641.32


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 3475.58 points or 3.34% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Off 17.69% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 11.46% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 11.99% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 5.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 3.34% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 2093.28 points or 1.91%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1728ET

Heatmap : ETF components Nomura