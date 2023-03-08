Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:24:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
106540.32 PTS   +2.22%
05:39pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.22% Higher at 106540.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/07BOVESPA Index Ends 0.45% Lower at 104227.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/06BOVESPA Index Ends 0.80% Higher at 104700.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 2.22% Higher at 106540.32 -- Data Talk

03/08/2023 | 05:39pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 2312.39 points or 2.22% today to 106540.32


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 18.53% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023

--Off 12.36% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.84% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.76% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 3.11% from its 2023 closing low of 103325.61 hit Thursday, March 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.53%

--Year-to-date it is down 3194.28 points or 2.91%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 1738ET

