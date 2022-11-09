BOVESPA Index Ends 2.22% Lower at 113580.09 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2580.26 points or 2.22% today to 113580.09

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 13.15% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Off 6.57% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.16% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 7.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.57% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.16% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.12%

--Year-to-date it is up 8757.65 points or 8.35%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1737ET