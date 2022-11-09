Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  21:19 09/11/2022 GMT
113580.09 PTS   -2.22%
11/08BOVESPA Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 116160.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/07BOVESPA Index Ends 2.38% Lower at 115342.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/04BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.16% Higher at 118155.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends 2.22% Lower at 113580.09 -- Data Talk

11/09/2022 | 10:38pm GMT
The BOVESPA Index is down 2580.26 points or 2.22% today to 113580.09


--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 13.15% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Off 6.57% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.16% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 7.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.57% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.16% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.12%

--Year-to-date it is up 8757.65 points or 8.35%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1737ET

Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
