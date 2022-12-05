BOVESPA Index Ends 2.25% Lower at 109401.41 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2522.52 points or 2.25% today to 109401.41

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 16.34% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Nov. 28, 2022

--Off 10.01% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.82% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 2.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.01% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.82% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 4578.97 points or 4.37%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

