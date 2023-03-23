BOVESPA Index Ends 2.29% Lower at 97926.34 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2294.29 points or 2.29% today to 97926.34

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3071.79 points or 3.04% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Down nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 25.12% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Off 19.45% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.88% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 17.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.30% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 6.68%

--Year-to-date it is down 11808.26 points or 10.76%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-23 1731ET