BOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Higher at 111823.89 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 2543.52 points or 2.33% today to 111823.89

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak

--Off 14.49% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 8.02% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.34% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 2.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.02% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.34% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 7001.45 points or 6.68%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1736ET