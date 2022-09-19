BOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Higher at 111823.89 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 2543.52 points or 2.33% today to 111823.89
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 12, 2022
--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak
--Off 14.49% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021
--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
--Off 8.02% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 16.34% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Rose 2.74% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 8.02% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 16.34% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 2.10%
--Year-to-date it is up 7001.45 points or 6.68%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
09-19-22 1736ET