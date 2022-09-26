BOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Lower at 109114.16 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2601.84 points or 2.33% today to 109114.16

--Largest one-day point decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 4956.32 points or 4.34% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point decline since Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 16.56% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 10.25% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.52% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.25% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.52% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 4291.72 points or 4.09%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1745ET