  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:22 2022-09-26 pm EDT
109114.16 PTS   -2.33%
09/23BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.23% Higher at 111716.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/22BOVESPA Index Ends 1.91% Higher at 114070.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 111935.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Lower at 109114.16 -- Data Talk

09/26/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 2601.84 points or 2.33% today to 109114.16


--Largest one-day point decline since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 4956.32 points or 4.34% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point decline since Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 16.56% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 10.25% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.52% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 3.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.25% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.52% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 4291.72 points or 4.09%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1745ET

Heatmap :