BOVESPA Index Ends 2.38% Lower at 115342.40 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2813.06 points or 2.38% today to 115342.40

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 11.80% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Off 5.12% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.00% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 10.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.12% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.00% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 10519.96 points or 10.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1734ET