Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:18 2022-11-07 pm EST
115342.40 PTS   -2.38%
11/04BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.16% Higher at 118155.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/03BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 116896.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/01BOVESPA Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 116928.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends 2.38% Lower at 115342.40 -- Data Talk

11/07/2022 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is down 2813.06 points or 2.38% today to 115342.40


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 11.80% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Off 5.12% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.00% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 10.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.12% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.00% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 10519.96 points or 10.04%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 1734ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
11/04BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.16% Higher at 118155.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/03BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 116896.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/01BOVESPA Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 116928.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 5.45% Higher at 116037.08 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/31Brazil Senator Prates eyed for Petrobras CEO under Lula, sources say
RE
10/31Brazil's Bolsonaro silent on Lula victory, transition talks begin
RE
10/31Brazil stocks, currency in volatile session after Lula win
RE
10/31Brazilian assets rally in volatile session after Lula elected president
RE
10/31Lula cabinet speculation, Brazil political tension spell market volatility
RE
10/28BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 4.49% Lower at 114539.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:48pCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : EXCERPT FROM THE 976th MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRE..
PU
05:48pTim S A : MINUTES OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
05:31pCompanhia De Saneamento Básico Do Es : Organizational Instrument - Form 6-K
PU
05:09pVale S A : Extract of the minutes of the extraordinary Board of Directors meeting
PU
04:46pVale S A : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING - Form 6-K
PU
04:46pEcorodovias Infraestrutura E Logisti : Earnings Release 3Q22
PU
10:46aEmbraer Reports 10% Increase In Q3 Deliveries
MT
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. 31.5 Delayed Quote.5.88%
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 30.09 Delayed Quote.1.04%
SUZANO S.A. 54.98 Delayed Quote.0.92%
KLABIN S.A. 22.22 Delayed Quote.0.63%
ITAÚSA S.A. 10.77 Delayed Quote.0.28%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 6.7 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
ALPARGATAS S.A. 17.48 Delayed Quote.-7.46%
VIA S.A. 2.94 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
AMERICANAS S.A. 15.17 Delayed Quote.-9.00%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 14.61 Delayed Quote.-10.64%