    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:25:00 2023-05-02 pm EDT
101926.95 PTS   -2.40%
05:31pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.40% Lower at 101926.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/28BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 2.50% Higher at 104431.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/27BOVESPA Index Ends 0.60% Higher at 102923.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 2.40% Lower at 101926.95 -- Data Talk

05/02/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 2504.68 points or 2.40% today to 101926.95


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 22.06% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, April 10, 2023

--Off 15.01% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 6.04% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.80% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 4.09% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 7807.65 points or 7.12%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1730ET

Rankings
BANCO BRADESCO S.A. 13.7 End-of-day quote.2.24%
SUZANO S.A. 40.68 Delayed Quote.2.21%
RAIA DROGASIL S.A. 26.6 Delayed Quote.1.22%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 2.79 Delayed Quote.1.09%
ITAÚSA S.A. 8.68 Delayed Quote.1.05%
LOJAS RENNER S.A. 14.92 Delayed Quote.-5.81%
BANCO PAN S.A. 5.03 Delayed Quote.-6.16%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 5.77 Delayed Quote.-6.48%
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A. 12.33 Delayed Quote.-6.59%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 12.72 Delayed Quote.-10.49%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
