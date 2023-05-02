BOVESPA Index Ends 2.40% Lower at 101926.95 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 2504.68 points or 2.40% today to 101926.95

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 22.06% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, April 10, 2023

--Off 15.01% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 6.04% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.32% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.80% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 4.09% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 7807.65 points or 7.12%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1730ET