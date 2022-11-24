Advanced search
BOVESPA Index Ends 2.75% Higher at 111831.16 -- Data Talk

11/24/2022 | 05:26pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is up 2990.01 points or 2.75% today to 111831.16


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 14.49% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Off 8.01% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.34% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 5.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.01% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.34% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.62%

--Year-to-date it is up 7008.72 points or 6.69%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-22 1725ET

