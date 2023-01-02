Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:24 2023-01-02 pm EST
106376.02 PTS   -3.06%
05:22pBOVESPA Index Ends 3.06% Lower at 106376.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022BOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 109734.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
2022Brazil's BRF signs $111 million leniency deal after graft accusations
RE
Summary 
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends 3.06% Lower at 106376.02 -- Data Talk

01/02/2023 | 05:22pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 3358.58 points or 3.06% today to 106376.02


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3860.69 points or 3.50% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 18.66% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Off 12.50% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.67% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 2.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 3358.58 points or 3.06%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-02-23 1721ET

News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
04:28pBanco Do Brasil S A : Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE)
PU
04:28pB3 S A Brasil Bolsa Balcão : Notice to the Market - DRJ Trial - Assessment notice on with...
PU
11:48aEngie Brasil Energia S A : is included in B3's Sustainability Index (ISE) for the 18th con..
PU
09:05aBrazil's fuel tax exemption to last 1 year for diesel; 2 months for gasoline, ethanol
RE
08:52aPetrobras Shares Fall 4% After Lula Removes It From Privatization List
DJ
2022Casino's GPA Prepares to Spin Off Exito
CI
2022Petrobras : on the nomination of the new CEO December 30, 2022
PU
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
MÉLIUZ S.A. 1.23 Delayed Quote.4.24%
SUZANO S.A. 48.98 Delayed Quote.1.53%
COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL S.A. 14.72 Delayed Quote.1.17%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 0.87 Delayed Quote.1.16%
METALURGICA GERDAU S.A. 13.05 Delayed Quote.0.62%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 10.64 Delayed Quote.-8.35%
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A. 27.08 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 6.42 Delayed Quote.-8.55%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 4.64 Delayed Quote.-8.66%
SÃO MARTINHO S.A. 23.5 Delayed Quote.-11.39%
Heatmap : ETF components Nomura