BOVESPA Index Ends 3.06% Lower at 106376.02 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 3358.58 points or 3.06% today to 106376.02

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 3860.69 points or 3.50% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 18.66% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

--Off 12.50% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.67% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 2.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date it is down 3358.58 points or 3.06%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-02-23 1721ET