    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:24 2022-11-10 pm EST
109775.46 PTS   -3.35%
10:23aPresident-elect Lula rattles Brazil markets with spending rhetoric
RE
11/09BOVESPA Index Ends 2.22% Lower at 113580.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/08BOVESPA Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 116160.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends 3.35% Lower at 109775.46 -- Data Talk

11/10/2022 | 05:45pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 3804.63 points or 3.35% today to 109775.46


--Largest one-day point decline since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 6384.89 points or 5.50% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point decline since Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 16.06% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Off 9.70% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.21% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 2.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.70% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.21% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.40%

--Year-to-date it is up 4953.02 points or 4.73%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1744ET

