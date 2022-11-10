BOVESPA Index Ends 3.35% Lower at 109775.46 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 3804.63 points or 3.35% today to 109775.46

--Largest one-day point decline since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 26, 2021

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 6384.89 points or 5.50% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point decline since Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 16.06% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Off 9.70% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.21% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 2.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.70% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.21% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.40%

--Year-to-date it is up 4953.02 points or 4.73%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1744ET