  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
106213.76 PTS   +4.29%
05:49pBOVESPA Index Ends 4.29% Higher at 106213.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/10BOVESPA Index Ends 1.02% Higher at 101846.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/06BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.04% Lower at 100821.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends 4.29% Higher at 106213.76 -- Data Talk

04/11/2023 | 05:49pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 4367.12 points or 4.29% today to 106213.76


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 5392.03 points or 5.35% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 18.78% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 11.44% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 10.50% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.05% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 8.46% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 4.25%

--Year-to-date it is down 3520.84 points or 3.21%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-23 1748ET

BOVESPA Index Ends 4.29% Higher at 106213.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
DJ
04/10BOVESPA Index Ends 1.02% Higher at 101846.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/06BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.04% Lower at 100821.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/05BOVESPA Index Ends 0.88% Lower at 100977.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/04BOVESPA Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 101869.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/03BOVESPA Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 101506.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/31BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 7.16% Lower at 101882.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/30BOVESPA Index Ends 1.89% Higher at 103713.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/29BOVESPA Index Ends 0.60% Higher at 101792.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/28BOVESPA Index Ends 1.52% Higher at 101185.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:59pCompanhia Paranaense De Energia Cope : Notice to the Market 04/23 - News published in the ..
PU
05:20pMultiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliari : Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting
PU
03:28pEmbraer S A : and Saab Announce MoU for Business Development and Engineering Opportunities
PU
03:18pCompanhia Energetica De Minas Gerais : Notice to the Market- Blackrock - Significant share..
PU
02:34pBrazil may buy more Swedish Gripen fighter jets, says minister
RE
02:22pSector Update: Financial Stocks Rising Tuesday Afternoon
MT
02:21pBrazil's Lula puts Ukraine peace on his agenda in China
RE
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 7.11 Delayed Quote.17.13%
AZUL S.A. 12.28 Delayed Quote.13.81%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 3.78 Delayed Quote.12.84%
HAPVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES E INVESTIMENTOS S.A. 2.65 Delayed Quote.12.77%
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A. 1.97 Delayed Quote.11.93%
TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A. 33.94 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
MINERVA S.A. 9.94 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
