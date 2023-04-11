BOVESPA Index Ends 4.29% Higher at 106213.76 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 4367.12 points or 4.29% today to 106213.76

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 5392.03 points or 5.35% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 18.78% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 11.44% from its 52-week high of 119928.79 hit Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

--Up 10.50% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.55% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.05% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 8.46% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 4.25%

--Year-to-date it is down 3520.84 points or 3.21%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-23 1748ET