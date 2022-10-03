BOVESPA Index Ends 5.54% Higher at 116134.46 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 6097.67 points or 5.54% today to 116134.46

--Largest one-day point gain since Tuesday, March 24, 2020

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, April 6, 2020

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 8470.11 points or 7.87% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point gain since Wednesday, March 25, 2020

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Tuesday, April 28, 2020

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 11.20% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 14, 2022

--Off 4.47% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.82% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 5.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.47% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.82% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 11312.02 points or 10.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

