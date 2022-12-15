BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 103737.69 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 8.08 points or 0.01% today to 103737.69

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 20.68% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 14.67% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.92% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.67% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.92% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.78%

--Year-to-date it is down 1084.75 points or 1.03%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

