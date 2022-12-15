Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  News
  Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20 2022-12-15 pm EST
103737.69 PTS   -0.01%
05:41pBOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 103737.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/14BOVESPA Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 103745.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/14Brazil's Congress votes to relax rules for politicians at state-run firms, rattling investors
RE
Summary

BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 103737.69 -- Data Talk

12/15/2022 | 05:41pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 8.08 points or 0.01% today to 103737.69


--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 20.68% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 14.67% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.92% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 4.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.67% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.92% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.78%

--Year-to-date it is down 1084.75 points or 1.03%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1740ET

Rankings
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 7.64 Delayed Quote.6.70%
IGUATEMI S.A. 17.32 Delayed Quote.4.46%
CIELO S.A. 4.74 Delayed Quote.3.49%
MRV ENGENHARIA E PARTICIPACOES S.A. 7.82 Delayed Quote.2.89%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 0.72 Delayed Quote.2.86%
AZUL S.A. 9.85 Delayed Quote.-3.24%
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS 7.53 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 3.96 Delayed Quote.-4.58%
BRASKEM S.A. 23.99 Delayed Quote.-4.80%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 6.48 Delayed Quote.-6.49%