BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 112897.84 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 40.74 points or 0.04% today to 112897.84

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 2397.31 points or 2.17% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Up 17 of the past 21 trading days

--Off 13.67% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 7.13% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.45% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.13% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.45% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 8075.40 points or 7.70%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1735ET