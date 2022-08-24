Log in
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:18 2022-08-24 pm EDT
112897.84 PTS   +0.04%
08/23BOVESPA Index Ends 2.13% Higher at 112857.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/22BOVESPA Index Ends 0.89% Lower at 110500.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/19BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.12% Lower at 111496.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 112897.84 -- Data Talk

08/24/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 40.74 points or 0.04% today to 112897.84


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 2397.31 points or 2.17% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 15, 2022

--Up 17 of the past 21 trading days

--Off 13.67% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 7.13% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.45% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 6.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.13% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.45% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 8075.40 points or 7.70%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1735ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
08/18BOVESPA Index Ends 0.09% Higher at 113812.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/17BOVESPA Index Ends 0.17% Higher at 113707.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/16BOVESPA Index Ends 0.43% Higher at 113512.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/15BOVESPA Index Ends 0.24% Higher at 113031.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/15Brazil's IRB mulls new share offering after capital sufficiency warnings
RE
08/12BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 5.91% Higher at 112764.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/11BOVESPA Index Ends 0.47% Lower at 109717.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:38pPETRO RIO S A : Material fact - financial settlement of the debentures
PU
03:58pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Itaú Unibanco raises R$ 1 billion in Green Financial Bills with client..
PU
01:08pALPARGATAS S A : Rothy's x evian (em Inglês)
PU
12:16pDemand for gasoline, ethanol in Brazil on an uptrend but still below 2019 levels -S&P
RE
10:28aBANCO BRADESCO S A : A strategic partnership between Bradesco and banco BV to form an inde..
PU
09:13aBradesco BBI Double Downgrades Suzano to Underperform From Outperform
MT
09:08aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - LIVE ITAÚ DAY - Form 6-K
PU
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 7.99 Delayed Quote.11.28%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 4.5 Delayed Quote.8.43%
NATURA &CO HOLDING S.A. 16 Delayed Quote.8.33%
POSITIVO TECNOLOGIA S.A. 11.49 Delayed Quote.8.09%
MINERVA S.A. 15.52 Delayed Quote.5.65%
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 10.07 Delayed Quote.-2.80%
VALE S.A. 67.95 Delayed Quote.-3.22%
SUZANO S.A. 47.91 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS 9.36 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 2.01 Delayed Quote.-5.19%
Heatmap :