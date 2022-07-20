BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 98286.83 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 42.03 points or 0.04% today to 98286.83

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 2165.98 points or 2.25% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, May 26, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, May 24, 2022 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Off 24.84% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, July 8, 2022

--Off 22.17% from its 52-week high of 126285.59 hit Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Up 2.25% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 21.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.15% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.25% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.26%

--Year-to-date it is down 6535.61 points or 6.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

