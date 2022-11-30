Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:25 2022-11-30 pm EST
112486.01 PTS   +1.42%
05:40pBOVESPA Index Ends the Month 3.06% Lower at 112486.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
11/29Global stocks to grind higher, lacklustre year ahead
RE
11/29BOVESPA Index Ends 1.96% Higher at 110909.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 3.06% Lower at 112486.01 -- Data Talk

11/30/2022 | 05:40pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 3551.07 points or 3.06% this month to 112486.01


--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since June 2022

--Snaps a four-month winning streak

--Today it is up 1576.40 points or 1.42%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 3703.86 points or 3.40% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 13.99% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Off 7.47% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.03% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 11.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.47% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.03% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 7663.57 points or 7.31%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1739ET

Rankings
LOCAWEB SERVIÇOS DE INTERNET S.A. 8.4 Delayed Quote.7.55%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 5.03 Delayed Quote.6.12%
TOTVS S.A. 30.86 Delayed Quote.5.65%
PETROBRAS 26.66 Delayed Quote.5.04%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V. 20.77 Delayed Quote.5.01%
BANCO PAN S.A. 7.18 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. 8.75 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
BRASKEM S.A. 28.14 Delayed Quote.-3.63%
TAESA (TRANSMISSORA ALIANÇA DE ENERGIA ELÉTRICA) S.A. 34.54 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
BRF S.A. 9.42 Delayed Quote.-5.89%