BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 3.06% Lower at 112486.01 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 3551.07 points or 3.06% this month to 112486.01

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since June 2022

--Snaps a four-month winning streak

--Today it is up 1576.40 points or 1.42%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 3703.86 points or 3.40% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Off 13.99% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Off 7.47% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.03% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Rose 11.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.47% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 17.03% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 7663.57 points or 7.31%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1739ET