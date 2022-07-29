BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 4.69% Higher at 103164.69 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 4622.74 points or 4.69% this month to 103164.69

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since March 2022

--Up six of the past eight months

--This week it is up 4239.87 points or 4.29%

--Largest one-week point gain since the week ending June 4, 2021

--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending March 5, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 6613.69 points or 6.85% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point gain since the week ending March 25, 2022

--Largest two-week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 4, 2020

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 568.03 points or 0.55%

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 3393.00 points or 3.40% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point gain since Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Monday, May 23, 2022

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 21.11% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Off 16.52% from its 52-week high of 123576.56 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Up 7.33% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 15.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.14% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.33% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1657.75 points or 1.58%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

