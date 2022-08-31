BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 6.16% Higher at 109522.88 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 6358.19 points or 6.16% this month to 109522.88

--Largest one-month point gain since March 2022

--Largest one-month percentage gain since Jan. 2022

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 10980.93 points or 11.14% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point and percentage gain since Dec. 2020

--Up seven of the past nine months

--Today it is down 907.76 points or 0.82%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2800.24 points or 2.49% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 16.25% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 9.91% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.94% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.91% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.94% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 4700.44 points or 4.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1738ET