Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. BRAZIL IBOVESPA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:20 2022-08-31 pm EDT
109522.88 PTS   -0.82%
05:39pBOVESPA Index Ends the Month 6.16% Higher at 109522.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/30BOVESPA Index Ends 1.68% Lower at 110430.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/29BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 112323.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 6.16% Higher at 109522.88 -- Data Talk

08/31/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The BOVESPA Index is up 6358.19 points or 6.16% this month to 109522.88


--Largest one-month point gain since March 2022

--Largest one-month percentage gain since Jan. 2022

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 10980.93 points or 11.14% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point and percentage gain since Dec. 2020

--Up seven of the past nine months

--Today it is down 907.76 points or 0.82%

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 2800.24 points or 2.49% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 16.25% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022

--Off 9.91% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.94% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 8.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.91% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.94% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 4700.44 points or 4.48%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-22 1738ET

All news about BRAZIL IBOVESPA
05:39pBOVESPA Index Ends the Month 6.16% Higher at 109522.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/30BOVESPA Index Ends 1.68% Lower at 110430.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/29BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 112323.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/26BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.72% Higher at 112298.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/25BOVESPA Index Ends 0.56% Higher at 113531.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/24BOVESPA Index Ends Flat at 112897.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/23BOVESPA Index Ends 2.13% Higher at 112857.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/22BOVESPA Index Ends 0.89% Lower at 110500.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/19BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 1.12% Lower at 111496.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/18BOVESPA Index Ends 0.09% Higher at 113812.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components BRAZIL IBOVESPA
04:21pVALE 80 YEARS : beyond mining
PU
09:41aPETROBRAS : on payment of remuneration to shareholders August 31, 2022
PU
08:31aALPARGATAS S A : 08/26/2022 - JPM - 16th Consumer and Healthcare checkup...
PU
08/30ENEVA S A : Consolidated summarized voting map
PU
08/30PETROBRAS : on the sale of REMAN August 30, 2022
PU
08/30IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS S A : Notice to the Market - Casashopping Agreement
PU
08/30TELEFÔNICA BRASIL S A : Institutional Presentation - August 2022
PU
More news
Chart BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
BRAZIL IBOVESPA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings BRAZIL IBOVESPA
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V. 21.69 Delayed Quote.3.38%
PET CENTER COMÉRCIO E PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 10.83 Delayed Quote.3.24%
PETROBRAS 37.17 Delayed Quote.2.94%
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP 49.15 Delayed Quote.2.61%
PETROBRAS 33.23 Delayed Quote.2.47%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 1.64 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
BRASKEM S.A. 30.45 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
DEXCO S.A. 9.84 Delayed Quote.-4.84%
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 4.27 Delayed Quote.-5.32%
ALPARGATAS S.A. 20.64 Delayed Quote.-5.54%
Heatmap :