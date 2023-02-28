Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:27:00 2023-02-28 pm EST
104931.93 PTS   -0.74%
05:33pBOVESPA Index Ends the Month 7.49% Lower at 104931.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/27BOVESPA Index Ends 0.08% Lower at 105711.05 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/24BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 3.09% Lower at 105798.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 7.49% Lower at 104931.93 -- Data Talk

02/28/2023 | 05:33pm EST
The BOVESPA Index is down 8498.61 points or 7.49% this month to 104931.93


--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since June 2022

--Down three of the past four months

--Today it is down 779.12 points or 0.74%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 2660.94 points or 2.47% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 19.76% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Off 13.69% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.17% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 7.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.17% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 0.74% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 4802.67 points or 4.38%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 1732ET

Technical analysis trends BRAZIL IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
EMBRAER S.A. 16.59 Delayed Quote.3.17%
SUZANO S.A. 47.74 Delayed Quote.3.02%
DEXCO S.A. 6.52 Delayed Quote.2.68%
KLABIN S.A. 19.46 Delayed Quote.2.37%
JBS S.A. 19.19 Delayed Quote.2.35%
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 7.05 Delayed Quote.-5.75%
3R PETROLEUM ÓLEO E GÁS S.A. 36.41 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 3.03 Delayed Quote.-7.06%
COMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUIÇAO NETHERLANDS HOLDING B.V. 15.54 Delayed Quote.-7.17%
PETRO RIO S.A. 33.7 Delayed Quote.-8.97%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares