BOVESPA Index Ends the Month 7.49% Lower at 104931.93 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is down 8498.61 points or 7.49% this month to 104931.93

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since June 2022

--Down three of the past four months

--Today it is down 779.12 points or 0.74%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 2660.94 points or 2.47% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 19.76% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Off 13.69% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.17% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 7.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.17% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 0.74% from its 2023 closing low of 104165.74 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 4802.67 points or 4.38%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 1732ET