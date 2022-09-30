Advanced search
BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:23 2022-09-30 pm EDT
110036.79 PTS   +2.20%
09/29BOVESPA Index Ends 0.73% Lower at 107664.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/28BOVESPA Index Ends 0.07% Higher at 108451.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/27BOVESPA Index Ends 0.68% Lower at 108376.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 11.66% Higher at 110036.79 -- Data Talk

09/30/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is up 11494.84 points or 11.66% this quarter to 110036.79


--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 1st quarter 2022

--Up two of the past three quarters

--This month it is up 513.91 points or 0.47%

--Up for three consecutive months

--Up 11494.84 points or 11.66% over the last three months

--Largest three-month point and percentage gain since March 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 months

--This week it is down 1679.21 points or 1.50%

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 2372.44 points or 2.20%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 15.86% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Off 9.49% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.48% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 2.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.49% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.48% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 5214.35 points or 4.97%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1732ET

09/29BOVESPA Index Ends 0.73% Lower at 107664.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/28BOVESPA Index Ends 0.07% Higher at 108451.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/27BOVESPA Index Ends 0.68% Lower at 108376.35 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/26BOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Lower at 109114.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/23BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.23% Higher at 111716.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/22BOVESPA Index Ends 1.91% Higher at 114070.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/21BOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 111935.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/20BOVESPA Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 112516.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/19BOVESPA Index Ends 2.33% Higher at 111823.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
09/16BOVESPA Index Ends the Week 2.69% Lower at 109280.37 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pTeaser : Onshore Fiber Optic
PU
05:24pItaú Unibanco S A : Final Detailed Voting Map - Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meetin..
PU
05:14pAnnouncement To The Market : Perpetual Subordinated Financial Bills
PU
12:48pEmbraer : Just Delivered - Our 1,700th E-Jet
AQ
09:12aBrazil's Vale Shares Rise 4.5% After Base Metals Reorganization
DJ
09/29Wheat set for second monthly gain on Black Sea supply woes
RE
09/29Wheat set for second monthly gain on Black Sea supply woes
RE
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A. 4.48 Delayed Quote.10.62%
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A. 1.1 Delayed Quote.8.91%
VIA S.A. 3.19 Delayed Quote.8.50%
USINAS SIDERURGICAS DE MINAS GERAIS S.A. - USIMINAS 7.52 Delayed Quote.7.43%
AMERICANAS S.A. 16.98 Delayed Quote.6.99%
ENEVA S.A. 14.15 Delayed Quote.-2.08%
MINERVA S.A. 12.54 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
SENDAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. 17.55 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
EMBRAER S.A. 11.65 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
ATACADÃO S.A. 19.33 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
