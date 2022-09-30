BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 11.66% Higher at 110036.79 -- Data Talk

The BOVESPA Index is up 11494.84 points or 11.66% this quarter to 110036.79

--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 1st quarter 2022

--Up two of the past three quarters

--This month it is up 513.91 points or 0.47%

--Up for three consecutive months

--Up 11494.84 points or 11.66% over the last three months

--Largest three-month point and percentage gain since March 2022

--Up eight of the past 10 months

--This week it is down 1679.21 points or 1.50%

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 2372.44 points or 2.20%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 15.86% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

--Off 9.49% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.48% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 2.54% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.49% from its 2022 closing high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.48% from its 2022 closing low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 5214.35 points or 4.97%

