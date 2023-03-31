Advanced search
    IBOVESPA   BRIBOVINDM18

BRAZIL IBOVESPA

(IBOVESPA)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:24:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
101882.20 PTS   -1.77%
05:32pBOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 7.16% Lower at 101882.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/30BOVESPA Index Ends 1.89% Higher at 103713.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/29BOVESPA Index Ends 0.60% Higher at 101792.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
BOVESPA Index Ends the Quarter 7.16% Lower at 101882.20 -- Data Talk

03/31/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
The BOVESPA Index is down 7852.40 points or 7.16% this quarter to 101882.20


--Largest one-quarter point and percentage decline since the 2nd quarter 2022

--Down for two consecutive quarters

--Down 8154.59 points or 7.41% over the last two quarters

--Largest two-quarter point and percentage decline since the 3rd quarter 2022

--Down five of the past seven quarters

--This month it is down 3049.73 points or 2.91%

--Down for two consecutive months

--Down 11548.34 points or 10.18% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point and percentage decline since Oct. 2021

--Down four of the past five months

--This week it is up 3052.93 points or 3.09%

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Dec 23, 2022

--Snaps a five-week losing streak

--Today it is down 1831.25 points or 1.77%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Snaps a five-trading-day winning streak

--Off 22.09% from its record close of 130776.27 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Off 16.19% from its 52-week high of 121570.15 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.99% from its 52-week low of 96120.85 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Down 16.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.84% from its 2023 closing high of 114270.07 hit Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023

--Up 4.04% from its 2023 closing low of 97926.34 hit Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Year-to-date it is down 7852.40 points or 7.16%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1731ET

